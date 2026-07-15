MELAKA, July 15 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (Keadilan) Melaka has urged all parties to not make hasty decisions that could jeopardise administrative stability, public welfare, and the state’s development.

In a statement yesterday, Melaka Keadilan also urged that the issue concerning the State Constitution (Melaka) (Amendment) Enactment 2026 regarding the appointment of nominated Members of the Legislative Assembly (ADUN) be resolved in the spirit of consensus and negotiation to ensure the continued stability of the state administration.

Acting Melaka Keadilan State Leadership Council (MPN) Chairman Adam Adli Abdul Halim said the party took note of the stance of five Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen regarding the enactment, as well as their decision to withdraw from the state government.

Adam Adli, who is also the Deputy Higher Education Minister, said that Melaka Keadilan continues to hold the principle that political and administrative stability is crucial to guaranteeing state progress, economic growth, and the people’s well-being.

“At the same time, the proposal for nominated assemblymen must be carefully evaluated based on the principles of accountability, integrity, and democratic spirit,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Adam Adli said Melaka Keadilan also upholds the stance of Prime Minister and PH Chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that any difference of opinion must be resolved through the spirit of consensus, prudent negotiation, and prioritising the interests of the people.

He said that while the party respects the stance expressed by the five PH assemblymen, the decision to withdraw from the state government was not a mutually agreed decision at the Melaka PH leadership level.

“The space for discussion must remain open so that every decision can be reached maturely, responsibly, and for the benefit of the people of Melaka,” he said.

Anwar was previously reported to have requested Melaka DAP to defer its decision to withdraw from the state government administration in order to focus on development and the people’s welfare.

This follows Melaka DAP’s announcement today that it was withdrawing from the state government with immediate effect after the Melaka State Legislative Assembly passed an amendment to the State Constitution to allow the appointment of nominated assemblymen. — Bernama