KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Disruptions to internet access and the impact of the conflict in West Asia on the country’s fuel subsidy expenditure are among the key issues expected to be raised in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper published on Parliament’s official website, Datuk Anyi Ngau (GPS-Baram) will ask the Communications Minister to state the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) comprehensive plan to address the issue of internet services being unavailable despite mobile devices showing full signal strength.

Mohd Syahir Che Sulaiman (PN-Bachok) is scheduled to ask the Finance Minister about the government’s latest assessment of the impact of the conflict in West Asia on the country’s fuel subsidy expenditure and how the overall rise in subsidy costs may affect this year’s fiscal deficit target.

Jamaludin Yahya (PN-Pasir Salak) will ask the Finance Minister about measures to facilitate self-employed individuals, small traders, hawkers and gig workers in obtaining financing for their first home despite not having fixed salary slips.

Yeo Bee Yin (PH-Puchong) will seek clarification from the Women, Family and Community Development Minister on the government’s readiness to establish a national regulatory framework and enact new laws to regulate confinement centres.

The Dewan Rakyat will then proceed with the tabling of the Communications and Multimedia (Amendment) Bill 2026 and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (Amendment) Bill 2026 for the second reading after the question and answer session.

The two Bills were tabled for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat last Monday (July 13).

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting is scheduled to run for 16 days until July 16. — Bernama