KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The Communications and Multimedia (Amendment) Bill 2026 is essential to strengthen the existing legal framework amid an increasingly complex communications and multimedia landscape, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said.

Tabling the Bill for second reading in the Dewan Rakyat today, Teo said the amendments were necessary to address current challenges, including cybersecurity threats, geopolitical tensions and the country's growing reliance on communications infrastructure.

She said amendments to the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) were also needed to ensure the Universal Service Provision (USP) framework remains relevant, responsive and capable of meeting current needs, particularly in safeguarding national security.

Teo noted the USP framework had, since its introduction, successfully expanded communications infrastructure coverage and services nationwide, making essential services more affordable and accessible while supporting the growth of the digital economy.

“However, the communications and multimedia landscape has become increasingly complex, with the country's growing dependence on networks, application services and communications infrastructure.

“This development requires a regulatory framework that is more responsive, targeted and aligned with current needs.

“The people, as the end users, face risks such as service disruptions, security breaches, data leaks, misuse of access, disruption to critical systems and uncertainty in service continuity if initiatives involving network facilities, network services or application services are not properly coordinated and regulated,” she said.

Teo said Chapter 5 of Part VIII of Act 588 currently does not specifically provide for the implementation of national-level USP initiatives aimed at safeguarding national security.

As such, the government has proposed introducing the National Universal Service Provision Initiative, which would allow the Minister to direct the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to support initiatives related to national security.

The initiative would not create a new framework but would utilise the existing USP framework, which focuses on the installation of network facilities and the provision of network and application services.

“As a check and balance mechanism, decisions regarding national security matters must be determined by the National Security Council in accordance with the National Security Council Act 2016 (Act 776),” she said, adding that the amendments would provide a clearer legal basis for MCMC to implement the National USP Initiative, while licensees under Act 588 would continue to play a key role as implementers.

The Communications and Multimedia (Amendment) Bill 2026 contains two clauses, including amendments to Section 202 of Act 588 to introduce new subsections 202(1A) and 202(1B), as well as amendments to subsection 202(2) to allow the Minister to make regulations related to the implementation of the initiative.

— Bernama