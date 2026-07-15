KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today conveyed his congratulations to the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, on the occasion of His Majesty’s 80th birthday celebration.

In a Facebook post, Anwar, on behalf of the Malaysian Government and the people, prayed that His Majesty would continue to rule Brunei Darussalam with wisdom and prudence.

“May the ties and cooperation between Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam continue to be strengthened for the benefit of both countries and their people, Insya-Allah,” he said.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah was born on July 15, 1946, in Bandar Brunei (now Bandar Seri Begawan) and was proclaimed the 29th Sultan of Brunei in 1967.

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, he became the world’s longest-reigning monarch still on the throne. — Bernama