KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, received Letters of Credence of six heads of foreign missions to Malaysia at Istana Negara today.

The ceremony for the presentation of credentials by the heads of foreign missions to Malaysia took place at Singgahsana Kecil, Istana Negara.

The heads of foreign missions were Mauritius High Commissioner to Malaysia Rabin Gungoo, Turkish Ambassador to Malaysia Nevzat Uyanik and Brunei High Commissioner to Malaysia Abdu’r Rahmani Basir.

Sultan Ibrahim also received the Letters of Credence from Ahmed Olatunji Sulu Gambari (Nigeria), Raymond Serge Bale (Congo) and Ermal Muça (Albania).

Sultan Ibrahim also presented instruments of appointment to five Malaysian envoys assigned to missions abroad.

The newly appointed heads were Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Muzafar Shah Mustafa, Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Jamal Sharifuddin Johan and Malaysian Ambassador to Mexico Muhammad Radzi Jamaludin.

Also receiving their instruments of appointment were Malaysian Ambassador to Italy Datuk Shahabudeen Adam Shah and Malaysian Ambassador to Morocco Edi Irwan Mahmud.

Also present at the ceremony were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Ministry of Foreign Affairs secretary-general Tan Sri Amran Mohamed Zin. — Bernama