PUTRAJAYA, July 14 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is tracking down two Bangladeshi men required to attend an ongoing trial at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court involving charges under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 (Act 694).

In a statement today, the MACC said the first prosecution witness, Fardin Mahi, could not be contacted despite efforts to trace him at his last known address at No. 6, Level 16, Block A, Menara City One, Jalan Munshi Abdullah, 50100 Kuala Lumpur.

The Commission is also looking for Md Sumon Hossain, whose last known address was Residensi Pandanmas, Block B-20-05, Lorong Delapan, Kampung Pandan, 55100 Kuala Lumpur.

Both men are required to appear before the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on July 13 and 14; August 3, 4, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18 and 19; and September 3, 2026.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact investigating officer Mohd Hafifi Rahmat at 018-663 2034 or 03-9206 5000, or email [[email protected]](mailto:[email protected]). — Bernama