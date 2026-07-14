KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Police have arrested a local man suspected of involvement in a gang robbery at a condominium in Jalan Dua, Chan Sow Lin, Cheras, after he had been on the run for more than two years.

Cheras district police chief ACP Mohd Rosli Daud said the suspect, who is in his late 20s, was arrested during a raid in Sungai Jelok, Kajang, Selangor, at about noon last Friday.

“Acting on information and continuous intelligence gathering, a team from the Criminal Investigation Department (D9) of the Cheras district police headquarters arrested the suspect by the roadside in Sungai Jelok,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect was wanted for investigations into a gang robbery at a condominium unit in Jalan Dua, Chan Sow Lin, in March 2024.

Police also seized a pair of jeans and a pair of shoes believed to have been worn by the suspect during the robbery, he said.

Mohd Rosli said the suspect has been remanded for seven days from July 11 to 17 to facilitate further investigations.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years and may also include whipping upon conviction. — Bernama