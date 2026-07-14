JOHOR BAHRU, July 14 — Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has called for a comprehensive investigation into allegations that Israeli citizens joined a Network School programme in Forest City using passports issued by other countries.

Onn Hafiz said he viewed public concerns over the programme’s operations seriously.

“I wish to stress that the Johor government will not allow any party to use the state as a base to promote ideologies or movements that are contrary to the law, sovereignty and interests of Johor and Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

He said the Home Ministry, Immigration Department, police, Customs Department and other security agencies should verify the identities and nationalities of those involved, their travel documents, immigration passes and reasons for entering Malaysia.

The agencies should also determine whether the participants’ stated reasons for entering the country matched the activities they carried out, he said.

Network School is a residential technology community in Forest City that brings together entrepreneurs, remote workers and other participants for programmes and activities.

Onn Hafiz said federal and state regulators should establish the legal status of its operations and review compliance involving premises licences, building use, land conditions, accommodation and business activities.

“If investigations find any breach of the law, misuse of passes, violation of licensing or land conditions, or any element that could affect the state’s interests and national security, the state government urges the authorities to take firm action without compromise,” he said.

Network School was founded by technology investor and former Coinbase chief technology officer Balaji Srinivasan as part of his broader concept of building online communities with a physical presence.