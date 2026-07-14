KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today rejected accusations that he had failed to keep his pledge to lower petrol prices, saying Malaysia’s RON95 price remains cheaper than in oil-rich Saudi Arabia.

Anwar was responding during Prime Minister’s Question Time to Hulu Terengganu MP Datuk Rosol Wahid of Perikatan Nasional, who argued that Malaysia should not compare its petrol prices with those of non-oil-producing countries.

Rosol had sought to make the point that petrol prices should be lower in Malaysia because the country produces oil.

“Firstly, you asked why then (as opposition) we asked for petrol to be reduced (RM1.50); and why compare to non-oil producing countries and compare to Sauid and Qatar. Hulu Terengganu I am telling you now the price of petrol in Malaysia is actually cheaper than in Saudi Arabia or even Qatar,” Anwar said.

“This is a fact. You can spin it how you want but the fact remains that our petrol price is cheaper. Yes we asked for petrol price to be reduced then but at the time the price in Saudi was 50 sen (per litre). Now our price is RM1.99 per litre while it’s over RM2.40 in Saudi Arabia,” Anwar added.

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