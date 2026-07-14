KANGAR, July 14 — An elderly man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking 39.9 litres of fentanyl earlier this month.

Him Mat, 65, nodded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Ana Rozana Mohd Nor. No plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charge sheet, he was accused of trafficking the drug with another individual who remains at large at a house in Kampung Guar Musang, Bukit Keteri, Padang Besar, at 5.50pm on July 1.

The charge was framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and is punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same Act, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment and, upon conviction, not fewer than 12 strokes of the cane if the death sentence is not imposed.

The accused was not allowed bail and the court fixed Oct 8 for mention of the case pending the submission of the chemist’s report.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Alia Suzila Chek Pi appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama