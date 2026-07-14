KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir arrived in Doha, Qatar early Tuesday morning to represent the Malaysian government in paying final respects to the late Father Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

In a Facebook post, Zambry said he would be visiting the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at the Lusail Palace today.

“Malaysia extends its deepest condolences to the leadership and the people of Qatar for the passing of the Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani,” he said.

Qatar’s Amiri Diwan announced that Sheikh Hamad passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 74.

Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 until 2013, when he handed over power to his son, Sheikh Tamim.

Following the passing of the late Father Amir, Qatar announced four days of official mourning throughout the country beginning on Sunday (July 12). All ministries, government entities and public institutions in Qatar will be closed during this period. — Bernama