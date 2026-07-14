KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The implementation of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) 2.0 will be strengthened through an accreditation transformation that includes direct recognition from key industry players, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang said the strategic approach is crucial to ensuring TVET learning competency standards remain aligned with actual labour market needs, while boosting graduate employability and addressing skills mismatches.

“The integrated direction of TVET under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) is clear, namely to produce TVET graduates who are not only future-ready, equipped with advanced technological skills and recognised by industry, but also competent as techno-entrepreneurs and job creators capable of driving the rural economy towards national prosperity,” she said during the question-and-answer session.

She was replying to a question from Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan (BN-Kuala Pilah) regarding the ministry’s direction in ensuring TVET programmes remain aligned with future industry requirements.

Rubiah said that under the TVET 2.0 framework, the ministry will also focus on human capital development more proactively, including strengthening the TVET Tahfiz programme.

“This initiative is for producing a new generation of huffaz who are not only sustainable in terms of character and spiritual values, but are also equipped with digital technical skills and advanced technology capabilities so that they can remain competitive in the global labour market,” she said.

According to her, the ministry’s TVET institutions continue to empower trainees with mastery of advanced technologies in line with the global digitalisation agenda, including artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, cybersecurity, automation, robotics and smart manufacturing systems.

To optimise expertise resources and maximise training effectiveness, Rubiah said KKDW’s TVET institutions also implement targeted field specialisations, including TVETMARA Petaling Jaya, which focuses on IoT, TVETMARA Besut in cloud computing and TVETMARA Pasir Mas as a Building Information Modelling (BIM) centre.

She said the German-Malaysian Institute, meanwhile, focuses on the transfer of German industrial technology, with emphasis on advanced manufacturing based on the Industrial Revolution 4.0, while Universiti Kuala Lumpur at the higher education level serves as a leading institution for High TVET through programmes such as the Bachelor of Artificial Intelligence Technology. — Bernama