ALOR SETAR, July 14 — Kedah police have cracked down on a syndicate believed to be issuing fake work permits and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cards, allegedly masterminded by foreigners.

Kedah police chief Datuk Adzli Abu Shah said several raids around Kulim were carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last month, resulting in the arrest of 19 Bangladeshi men, three Rohingya men, one Rohingya woman and a local woman aged between 20 and 52.

“The raids were carried out at four locations, namely a retail shop, a computer shop and a house used as temporary accommodation for foreigners. Investigations found that the syndicate was run by a Bangladeshi national who has complete travel document and is married to a 69-year-old local woman.

“The main suspect is also believed to have a G7-class construction company and a retail shop using his wife’s name to qualify foreign worker applications to be made legally,” he said at a press conference at the Kedah police contingent headquarters (IPK) today.

He said the suspect allegedly took advantage of the arrangement by issuing fake work permits and UNHCR cards to foreigners who were willing to pay between RM80 and RM250 for each document.

“In the operation, police also seized 40 passports, 10 mobile phones, four laptops and one fake work permit. Meanwhile, another main suspect, a Bangladeshi national who has four computer shops in Kulim, Sungai Petani and Butterworth, Penang, has fled and is being hunted by the police.

“The results of the investigation into the seized laptop found documents related to UNHCR applications, blank templates and software used to modify and produce false documents for other foreigners,” he said.

Adzli said investigations found that the syndicate used different identities on passports and UNHCR cards, but the photographs used were of the same individual.

“This syndicate is believed to have been operating since 2018. They were found to have brought in foreigners through the rat route to avoid detection by enforcement before preparing documents to enable them to work in the country.

“All arrests have been remanded until July 21 to assist in investigations under the Immigration Act 1959/63, while the police are also looking into further action including under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (AMLA),” he said.

In related developments, Adzli said there had been an increase in criminal cases involving Rohingya and Myanmar nationals in the state last year and the first six months of this year, with most reported cases involving conflicts among themselves rather than with the local community.

“In 2023, a total of 17 cases involving 18 arrests were recorded, while in 2024 a total of 14 cases with 23 arrests. However, the number increased to 65 cases involving 75 arrests last year, while for the first six months of this year, 39 cases were recorded.

“The criminal cases that were committed involved murder and causing injury. For example, murder cases that resulted from a fight between people after drinking alcohol and a dispute that led to death,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said police were also actively combating migrant smuggling activities, with 116 skippers and syndicate members arrested since 2023.

“A total of 25 skippers were arrested with 125 migrants in 2023; 44 skippers and 171 migrants in 2024; and 47 skippers with 222 migrants in 2025. From January to June this year, a total of 37 skippers and syndicate members with 246 migrants were arrested.

“The results of strict control in the waters off Langkawi over the past few months have succeeded in reducing the number of migrant landings on a large scale. However, this syndicate has changed its modus operandi and landed in other areas such as Kuala Kedah, Kerpan, Yan and Kuala Muda,” he said. — Bernama