KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Dr Johari Abdul has asked all MPs to submit their health reports by October 30.

He said the move was important to ensure Parliament had advance information on the health status of every MP, enabling prompt action to be taken in the event of a medical emergency.

“It is important for Parliament to have these health reports of because if anything happens to an MP, we will already have the necessary information.

“So, if we have to send an MP to hospital, we can immediately forward the information we have to the hospital,” he said before the start of the Minister’s Question Time session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Johari said MPs who preferred to undergo their medical examinations outside Parliament were free to do so.

However, he requested that their medical reports or examination documents be submitted to the doctor on duty at Parliament for record-keeping purposes.

On July 8, Johari reminded MPs to take regular health check-ups seriously after a lawmaker was reported to have received treatment at the National Heart Institute. — Bernama