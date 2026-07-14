KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan said he has filed a RM10 million defamation suit against Bersatu information chief Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz over remarks made during a podcast last year.

Wan Saiful said his lawyers filed a writ of summons and statement of claim at the Shah Alam Civil High Court yesterday following Tun Faisal’s alleged refusal to resolve the dispute.

“The defamatory statement is not only false and damaging to my reputation, but also implies that Tan Sri Muhyiddin abused his power,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Wan Saiful alleged that Tun Faisal had suggested during an October 31, 2025 episode of The Tiger Show that Wan Saiful received a Jana Wibawa project because it was awarded to him by former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said his lawyers first sent Tun Faisal a letter on December 3 last year demanding that he retract the remarks, apologise and pay RM10 million in damages.

According to Wan Saiful, Tun Faisal’s lawyers replied on January 12, saying that he would not comply with the demands.

Wan Saiful said his lawyers subsequently sought a proposed settlement on March 2 and sent a final letter on July 7 after receiving no response for four months.

He said court proceedings were initiated after Tun Faisal allegedly failed to respond or offer any substantive settlement proposal.