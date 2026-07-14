MELAKA, July 14 — A decision on the proposed construction of the Type 3 Bukit Rambai Health Clinic is expected to be announced in the 2027 Budget, which is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament this October, the Melaka state assembly was told today.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem said the proposal had been submitted to the Ministry of Economy under Rolling Plan 2 (RP2) of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

“Site preparation has been completed for the project, which will be located opposite the existing Bukit Rambai Health Clinic.

“The project is expected to take three years to complete, and the new health clinic will provide more conducive healthcare facilities for the people of Bukit Rambai,” he said when replying to a question from Lim Ban Hong (BN-Kelebang).

Ngwe said the new clinic would offer additional services, including radiology (X-ray), dental services equipped with five dental chairs, as well as nutrition and dietetics services.

Other services include optometry, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, counselling psychology and medical social work, he said.

“In addition, the new clinic will enable healthcare services in Bukit Rambai to be delivered more comprehensively by strengthening outpatient, emergency, maternal and child health, laboratory, pharmacy, health promotion and school health services.

“Overall, the construction of the new clinic will not only expand the range of healthcare services available to the local community, but also improve patient comfort, ease congestion, shorten waiting times and enhance the quality of healthcare delivery for residents of Bukit Rambai and the surrounding areas,” he said. — Bernama