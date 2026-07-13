KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The government has assured that graduates of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions will enjoy a high employability rate through strategic collaboration with industry, enabling them to receive job offers before completing their studies.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the approach was implemented through early engagement between TVET institutions and companies as well as industry players to ensure the courses offered were aligned with labour market needs.

“What we do is engage with companies and industry players beforehand to ensure the courses offered by TVET institutions are relevant to the jobs and industry requirements.

“That is why the graduate employability rate is 100 per cent because job offers are made before they complete their courses. This means there is no issue of course mismatch, minimum wage concerns or the absence of job offers,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister and chairman of the National TVET Council.

He told reporters this after delivering his address to the TVET@KKDW (Ministry of Rural and Regional Development) contingent for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 here today. Also present was Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang.

Ahmad Zahid said the government was also focusing on implementing High TVET courses to ensure graduates possessed skills that met industry demands.

Earlier, in his speech, Ahmad Zahid expressed confidence that the TVET@KKDW contingent had the potential to make history at the WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 competition.

“We want our participants to demonstrate strong mental resilience and emotional fortitude to prove that Malaysian competitors can excel on the international stage,” he said.

He also reminded the participants to continue enhancing their skills, strengthen their discipline and remain focused during the remaining two months of preparations before the competition, which will be held in Shanghai, China, from September 22 to 27.

The TVET@KKDW contingent comprises nine participants from MARA TVET, Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) and GIATMARA, who will compete in nine skill categories, including Fashion Technology, Cyber Security and Electronics. — Bernama