SHAH ALAM, July 13 — The Ministry of Digital today launched the Korea-Asean Digital Academy (KADA), a joint initiative with the Republic of Korea to develop industry-ready artificial intelligence (AI) and digital professionals in Malaysia.

Coordinated by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), the programme will provide specialised training in AI and emerging digital technologies through four cohorts from 2026 to 2027, with a target of producing about 200 industry-ready Malaysian AI and digital professionals.

“Through the programme, participants will undergo specialised training in AI and emerging digital technologies, equipping them with practical skills, global perspectives and industry competencies to meet the evolving demands of the digital economy.

“Beyond talent development, KADA strengthens cooperation between Malaysia, the Republic of Korea and Asean member states by promoting knowledge exchange and advancing AI capability development across the region,” MDEC said in a statement today.

The programme was launched by MDEC chief executive officer Anuar Fariz Fadzil, Republic of Korea Ambassador to Malaysia Yeo Seung-bae, National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) executive vice president Kim Deuk-jung, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) deputy vice-chancellor (Academic and International) Professor Dr Yamin Yasin, and UiTM Faculty of Computer and Mathematical Sciences dean Professor Dr Norjansalika Janom at UiTM.

Malaysia was selected as one of the participating countries under KADA following its endorsement at the 6th Asean Digital Ministers’ Meeting (6th ADGMIN) in January, reflecting international confidence in the country’s digital ecosystem, institutional capabilities and commitment to developing future-ready digital talent.

MDEC is implementing the programme in collaboration with strategic partners from the government, academia and industry.

UiTM, through its Faculty of Computer and Mathematical Sciences, was selected as Malaysia’s host institution following an evaluation involving selected Premier Digital Tech Institutions.

The programme will be delivered by ABLEARN, NIPA’s appointed service provider, in collaboration with Garranto Academy as the local operational partner. — Bernama