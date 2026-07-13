KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Police have detained a local businessman believed to be involved in 10 cases of sexual assault against boys between March and yesterday.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the 36-year-old man was detained by members of the public at the Taman Desa Duyong community hall in Melaka at about 6pm yesterday before being handed over to police, according to national news agency Bernama.

He said the 10 victims were aged between eight and 13, with the alleged incidents said to have taken place at playgrounds, surau, supermarkets, eateries and the suspect’s house.

Police said the suspect allegedly approached the victims at various locations before carrying out acts that are being investigated under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.