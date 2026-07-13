KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The Admiralty Jurisdiction Bill 2026, which seeks to govern maritime matters and disputes within the shipping industry, has been referred to the Dewan Rakyat Special Select Committee for further scrutiny.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said moved the motion after the bill’s first reading, allowing all relevant stakeholders to examine it.

The motion was subsequently passed by the Dewan Rakyat on a majority voice vote.

Azalina said the Special Select Committee on the Admiralty Jurisdiction Bill 2026 would review the bill’s scope, structure and drafting before recommending any necessary amendments.

“The Special Select Committee will prepare a statement setting out its views and recommendations on the bill, or propose a new bill, within three months. The committee may extend the timeframe, if necessary,” she said.

Azalina said the committee would be chaired by her and comprise 12 other Members of Parliament.

She said the committee could also invite various parties, including Members of Parliament, legal experts, professional bodies, industry associations, non-governmental organisations, civil society representatives and other individuals to attend its meetings from time to time.

According to the blue copy of the bill circulated on the Parliament’s official portal, the legislation grants the High Court jurisdiction to hear and determine admiralty matters, provides for the exercise of admiralty jurisdiction, and makes provisions for related matters.

The proposed legislation also establishes jurisdiction over various claims, including those involving ship ownership or vessel shares, mortgages, and ship damage.

Meanwhile, Azalina also tabled the Courts of Judicature (Amendment) Bill 2026 for its first reading, following the enactment of the Admiralty Jurisdiction Act 2026, the Cross-Border Insolvency Act 2026 and the International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation Act 2026.

She said the bill would proceed to its second reading during the current parliamentary sitting.

According to the bill, the proposed amendments to Section 24 of the Courts of Judicature Act 1964 (Act 91) include Subsection (a), which would establish a new admiralty jurisdiction for the High Court to replace the existing jurisdiction under the United Kingdom’s Senior Courts Act 1981.

Subsections (b) and (c) respectively introduce new High Court jurisdiction relating to insolvency, including cross-border insolvency, and international settlement agreements arising from mediation. — Bernama