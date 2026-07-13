KOTA KINABALU, July 13 — A squatter demolished his own home while authorities tore down 38 other illegal units during an integrated operation at a settlement behind Likas Square on Thursday.

The operation, which ran from 9am to 5pm, was led by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) as the landowner of the river and drainage reserve.

It involved 25 personnel from several agencies, including the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) Enforcement Department, police, Sabah Electricity, and the Assistant Collector of Land Revenue.

The structures were demolished using machinery operated by DID-appointed contractors.

DBKK said the settlement had previously been subject to enforcement action, but monitoring found that illegal structures had been rebuilt by occupants identified as non-citizens, affecting the function of the drainage reserve, public safety and environmental sustainability.

Prior to the operation, 39 eviction, demolition and removal notices were issued on June 25, giving residents 14 days to comply.

In a statement, DBKK stressed that any construction without approval on government land, including river and drainage reserves, is an offence subject to enforcement under existing laws.

“Enforcement will continue to be strengthened consistently to safeguard public interest, protect government assets, and ensure the wellbeing of the city,” it said.

DBKK also urged the public not to encroach on government land or build structures without approval, stressing that cooperation is essential in maintaining Kota Kinabalu as a safe, clean and liveable city. — The Borneo Post