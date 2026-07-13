KOTA BHARU, July 13 — Police arrested a local car repossesser and seized 6,000 yaba pills worth an estimated RM60,000 during a raid along Jalan Kubang Batang, Wakaf Baru, Tumpat on Saturday.

Tumpat police chief ACP Mohd Khairi Shafie said the 35-year old man was detained by a team from the district police headquarters' (IPD) Narcotics Crime Investigation Division at 3.30pm while inside a Perodua Axia.

He said a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a package containing 30 plastic packets filled with 6,000 pills believed to be yaba, weighing about 610 grams.

“The total value of the seizure is estimated at RM60,000. An initial urine screening test on the suspect returned negative for drugs,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Khairi said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and that the court has granted a seven-day remand order on the suspect beginning today to facilitate investigations.

He said police remained committed to combating drug abuse and trafficking to protect present and future generations, and urged the public to continue providing information on drug-related activities. — Bernama