KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The country has adequate supply of food staples, including rice reserves that can last for six months, Economy Minister Akmal Nasir Nasrullah said today.

Akmal Nasir said the government has also decided to maintain the price of local white rice — which currently stands at RM2.60 per kg — to avoid burdening Malaysians with higher food bills.

Akmal also noted that the prices of most essential items remain stable, with some recording a downward trend like the price of chicken and fish, as of July 12.

“The average price of chicken dropped by 0.04 per cent to RM10.09 per kg while the price of ikan kembung dipped by 1.37 per cent to RM15.81 per kg.

“Fresh coconut milk recorded the most significant decrease, by 6.05 per cent, from RM16.54 to RM15.54 per kilo,” he said, during an online briefing after the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) meeting today.

Akmal Nasir added that the government is also diversifying input sources for fertilisers and will continue monitoring the water level in dams during the ongoing hot weather.