KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Malaysia’s stance on the imbalance created by the veto power among the world’s superpowers in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the government’s preparedness to address a projected food supply crisis are among the key issues to be raised in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper published on Parliament’s official website, Datuk Seri Sh Mohmed Puzi Sh Ali (BN–Pekan) will ask the Foreign Minister to outline the strategic approach in championing reform of the UN system and the continuous efforts to strengthen Malaysia’s role and a more significant position in the UN.

Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PN–Setiu) will ask the Agriculture and Food Security Minister to state the government’s comprehensive contingency plan to address the projected food supply crisis, as well as the effectiveness of incentives channelled to food-producing states in boosting domestic self-sufficiency amid rising agricultural input costs linked to the West Asia crisis.

Also expected to draw attention is a question from Datuk Awang Hashim (PN–Pendang) to the Defence Minister to state to what extent the dependence of the Malaysian Armed Forces on suppliers from foreign countries has affected the planning of national strategic asset development, and also the concrete measures to reduce the risk of supply disruption, improve delivery delays and address contract cancellations in the future.

Rodiyah Sapiee (GPS–Batang Sadong) will ask the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister to state the government’s measures to coordinate the national energy policy to support the development of the green hydrogen industry, including strategic cooperation with the Sarawak Government to realise the aspiration of making Sarawak a green hydrogen hub in Southeast Asia.

The sitting will also see seven government Bills being tabled for first reading, including the Communications and Multimedia (Amendment) Bill 2026, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (Amendment) Bill 2026, and Social Work Profession Bill 2026.

The House will then resume debate on the Control of Paddy and Rice (Amendment) Bill 2026 before the relevant minister winds up the debate.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting is scheduled to run for 16 days until July 16. — Bernama