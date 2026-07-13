IPOH, July 13 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) is strengthening efforts to safeguard students’ mental well-being and enhance school safety through a series of preventive and support initiatives.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said the measures include the establishment of the Special Committee on Educational Institution Safety Reform, comprising stakeholders from within the ministry, academic experts, government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“We are also engaging representatives from organisations such as Unicef and the National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) to gather views and recommendations on how we can improve the current situation while preventing untoward incidents from occurring,” he told reporters.

He was speaking after officiating the Net Energy Metering (NEM) 3.0 solar power generation system, the first pilot project of its kind at a government-aided school (SBK) in Malaysia, at SJK(C) Sam Chai here today.

Wong said the ministry had also intensified ongoing efforts through student mental health screenings, counselling and advisory services, as well as peer support programmes led by guidance and counselling teachers.

He said the ministry treated every incident involving students with the utmost seriousness and had instructed all State Education Departments (JPN) and District Education Offices (PPD) to strictly follow existing guidelines and report cases immediately.

He added that the ministry had strengthened its response mechanism through an official circular (SPI) on SOP137, which outlines procedures for reporting and managing student disciplinary cases.

According to Wong, these efforts are complemented by the Madani Generation Character Development Programme, which aims to nurture students holistically by balancing intellectual, personal and spiritual development.

“Addressing the challenges faced by students requires a comprehensive approach involving all parties, including the MOE, State Education Departments, District Education Offices, schools, parents and the wider community.

“We also urge parents and the community to pay close attention to the well-being and development of children, whether they are at school, outside school or at home, so that together we can ensure they grow up in a healthy, safe and supportive environment,” he said. — Bernama