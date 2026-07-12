KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will undertake a three-day state visit to Malaysia from July 13 to 15 at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

The Foreign Ministry said the visit reciprocates His Majesty’s state visit to Singapore on May 6 and 7, 2024.

“The high-level visit underscores the strong and enduring partnership between the two countries, reflecting deepening cooperation across key areas of mutual interest,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

This will be Tharman’s first state visit to Malaysia since assuming office as the ninth President of Singapore on Sept 14, 2023.

The President will be accompanied by his spouse, Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam, as well as several ministers and senior officials.

During the visit, Tharman will be accorded a state welcoming ceremony, followed by an audience with His Majesty at Istana Negara. Tharman and his delegation will also be honoured at a state banquet.

He is also scheduled to receive a courtesy call from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to the ministry, Singapore remains Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner globally and Malaysia’s largest trading partner among Asean member states.

Total bilateral trade between Malaysia and Singapore reached RM402.35 billion (US$93.97 billion) in 2025, representing an increase of 1.5 per cent compared with 2024.

From January to May 2026, total bilateral trade grew by 14.5 per cent to RM189.90 billion (US$47.87 billion), compared with RM165.93 billion (US$37.65 billion) recorded during the same period in 2025. — Bernama