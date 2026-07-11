GEORGE TOWN, July 11 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Penang has detained a tanker believed to have been involved in a collision with a local fishing vessel in the waters off Bagan Datuk, Perak.

Its director, Maritime Captain Muhammad Suffi Mohd Ramli, said the tanker was believed to have continued its voyage to Penang waters after the incident on Thursday.

He said following information received from the Perak Maritime Operations Centre (PUSOP), the agency deployed assets to locate and intercept the tanker.

“The tanker, BTS Winter, was successfully located and detained 1.2 nautical miles west of Butterworth. The vessel was carrying 23 crew members comprising 13 Malaysians, eight Indonesians and two Filipinos.

“Preliminary investigations found that the vessel is suspected of committing offences under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 and Section 280 of the Penal Code for navigating a vessel in a rash or negligent manner,” he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Suffi said three crew members were subsequently detained along with relevant documents and handed over to the investigating officer at the Penang MMEA headquarters for further action. — Bernama