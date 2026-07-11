KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Malaysia Airlines has announced additional flight cancellations involving the Kuala Lumpur-Shanghai route due to adverse weather conditions associated with Typhoon Bavi, following yesterday’s advisory on cancellations involving the Kuala Lumpur-Taipei route.

In a statement today, the national carrier said the affected flights on July 11 are MH386 (Kuala Lumpur-Shanghai), MH388 (Kuala Lumpur-Shanghai) and MH389 (Shanghai-Kuala Lumpur).

It said flight MH387 (Shanghai-Kuala Lumpur), scheduled for July 12, has also been cancelled.

Yesterday, Malaysia Airlines announced the cancellation of flights MH366 (Kuala Lumpur-Taipei) and MH367 (Taipei-Kuala Lumpur), originally scheduled to operate on July 11, due to Typhoon Bavi.

The airline said it is closely monitoring developments and will continue to provide updates on flight operations as the weather situation evolves.

It advised passengers to update their contact details via the “My Booking” feature on the Malaysia Airlines website or mobile application to receive timely updates via email and SMS.

“Affected passengers may request a refund or rebook their travel on the same sector at no additional cost within 30 days from the original flight date via the ‘My Booking’ portal, AskMH Live Chat or by contacting the airline’s global contact centre.

“The safety of our passengers and crew remains of utmost importance to Malaysia Airlines,” it said.

Bavi is forecast to move northwest at 15-20 kilometres per hour and make landfall along the coast from Xiapu in Fujian to Wenling in Zhejiang on Saturday night, with its intensity weakening after landfall.

From Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon, gales are expected in waters east of Taiwan, most parts of the East China Sea and waters near Diaoyu Dao, as well as along the coasts of Taiwan, Zhejiang, and Fujian. — Bernama