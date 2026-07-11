BUKIT KAYU HITAM, July 11 — The new road linking the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Kedah with the Sadao Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Thailand was opened to the public today.

The route, which opened at 6 am today, is expected to facilitate cross-border travel and ease congestion at the main entry point between Malaysia and Thailand, particularly during weekends and public holidays.

A Bernama check found traffic along the route to be smooth today, with most users expressing positive feedback on the opening of the new road.

One motorist, Mohd Faizal Ahmad, 42, from Penang, said the new route was better organised and offered greater convenience for Malaysians travelling to Thailand.

“Previously, traffic congestion was quite severe, especially during the school holidays. With this new route, I believe it will help reduce congestion and shorten travel time,” he said when met here today.

Lorry driver Wan Muhammad Shahid Wan Mohd Desa, 28, said the new road is wider and separates heavy and light vehicles more systematically when entering the Sadao CIQ, allowing for smoother traffic flow.

“Previously, heavy vehicles travelling from the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS to Danok shared the same route with other vehicles, resulting in severe congestion for traffic entering and leaving Thailand. We hope the new route will help reduce the problem,” he said.

For Thai national Mat Li Daman, 59, who frequently travels to Malaysia, the new Sadao CIQ is more spacious and comfortable, with improved facilities for documentation procedures, including vehicle entry declarations.

“The new building is much larger than the old, cramped checkpoint. I hope these facilities will benefit the people of both countries, who have long lived as neighbours,” he said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Thai counterpart, Anutin Charnvirakul, officiated the opening of the new road linking the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS with the Sadao CIQ.

It was developed to improve the efficiency of border operations, facilitate the movement of people and goods, and boost cross-border trade and tourism between Malaysia and Thailand. — Bernama