CAMERON HIGHLANDS, July 11 — The government has approved more than 5,000 applications to transfer subsidised diesel quotas under the Budi Madani Diesel (Budi Diesel) programme to immediate family members, making it easier for those who actually use eligible vehicles to benefit from the subsidy.

Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Johan Mahmood Merican said the facility was introduced following feedback from families where diesel vehicles were registered in a parent’s name but regularly used by their children or other close relatives.

“One of the complaints we received was that Budi Diesel is only available to the registered owner of a diesel vehicle. In some families, a pick-up truck is registered under the father’s name, but it is actually used by the son.

“We have therefore introduced a facility on the same website that allows eligible applicants to transfer their quota, for example, from a father to a son or other immediate family member. To date, more than 5,000 applications have been approved,” he said when checking out the implementation of the Budi Diesel programme here today. The programme has been implemented since July 1.

Johan said eligible vehicle owners can apply to transfer their subsidised diesel quota online through the Budi Madani portal at budimadani.gov.my or at any Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) office.

At the same time, Johan said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) has approved more than 200,000 applications from owners of diesel-powered pick-up trucks and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) for an additional 100 litres of subsidised diesel under the programme.

“The additional allocation is intended to meet the higher diesel consumption of these vehicles, particularly among traders and those living in rural and remote areas.

“So, owners of pick-up trucks and SUVs, especially traders and those travelling regularly from remote areas, are reminded to apply for the additional subsidy if they are eligible,” he said.

Under the enhanced scheme, approved owners receive an additional 100 litres of subsidised diesel each month, increasing their monthly quota to 300 litres from July.

As of July 4, approvals covered more than 174,000 recipients in Peninsular Malaysia and over 22,000 in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

Meanwhile, Johan said the government is considering extending Budi Diesel eligibility to diesel-powered generators used in longhouses and diesel boats operating in rural areas of Sabah and Sarawak to ensure subsidies reach those with genuine needs.

“In Sabah and Sarawak, for example, we have engaged with the state governments. Some people do not own diesel vehicles but rely on diesel-powered boats for river transport. Based on information provided by the Sarawak Rivers Board, we are looking to include them among eligible recipients.

“We are also considering diesel generators used in longhouses in remote areas. State governments are currently compiling the names of eligible users, and we will continue to monitor the situation,” he said.

Johan said the MOF is closely monitoring the implementation of both the Budi Diesel and Budi Madani RON95 (Budi95) programmes and that the rollout has been smooth so far, with no reports of problems involving the use of MyKad to purchase subsidised diesel or RON95 fuel.

“We will continue to gather feedback, monitor actual usage data and assess whether adjustments to the existing framework are necessary.

“We will also study whether certain groups require additional quotas so that assistance can be better targeted at those with genuine needs,” he added. — Bernama