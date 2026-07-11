JOHOR BARU, July 11 — Barisan Nasional (BN) has secured the first three seats announced by the Election Commission (EC) in the 16th Johor state election, based on unofficial results.

The EC said during a Facebook livestream that BN’s Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi won Machap, while Muzaide Makmor and Md Israk Abdullah took Sedili and Kukup respectively.

BN also won all three constituencies in the 2022 state election, with Onn Hafiz and Muzaide retaining their seats, while Md Israk succeeded former Kukup assemblyman Datuk Jefridin Atan as the coalition’s candidate.

The results remain unofficial pending the completion of the full counting and tabulation process, after which they will be formally declared by the respective returning officers.

Polling closed at 6pm, with the EC’s latest turnout figure showing that more than 1.8 million voters, or 67.44 per cent of the electorate, had cast their ballots as of 5pm.