PONTIAN, July 10 — The Election Commission (EC) has called on the public to report online posters or campaign materials unrelated to candidates in the Johor state election directly to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

EC Chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun said the commission’s enforcement team had removed physical campaign materials at certain locations following complaints.

“For physical posters pasted in several places, it has been reported to the enforcement team, and action has been taken to remove the materials.

“However, campaign materials distributed via online platforms fall under MCMC’s jurisdiction. I urge reports to be made directly to the agency so unrelated content can be removed,” he said.

He told reporters this after inspecting ballot box checking centres at Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim, Pontian, and the Permas Multi-purpose Hall, Kukup, here today.

Yesterday, Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Shahaniza Shamsuddin urged the EC to take action against parties that are putting up posters and banners featuring the faces of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, during the Johor election campaign period.

Shahaniza, who is also Pahang Umno information chief, described the act of using images of individuals not contesting the election as extreme, adding that it was believed to be intended to instigate and influence public perception.

Tomorrow, 2.7 million voters will cast their ballots to elect 56 assemblymen in the 16th Johor state election.

For the latest news on the 16th Johor state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/johor. — Bernama