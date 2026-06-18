KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Malaysia has jumped eight spots in the 2026 International Institute for Management Development (IMD) World Competitiveness Ranking, rising to the 15th spot among 70 economies, marking its best ranking in recent years.

Last year, Malaysia advanced 11 places to 23rd among 69 economies, up from the 34th place out of 67 economies in 2024.

The ranking was based on four pillars, including the country’s economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency and infrastructure.

According to IMD, improvements across all four pillars contributed to Malaysia’s stronger standing this year.

Malaysia ranked fourth globally in economic performance, while government efficiency rose 11 spots to the 14th, business efficiency advanced 16 spots to the 16th, and infrastructure also improved by two places to 33rd.

Among the sub-factors, Malaysia’s domestic economy ranking improved four places to 11th, while international trade rose one spot to the fifth position.

International investment also recorded a strong improvement, climbing seven places to the 19th position. — Bernama