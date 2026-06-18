KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — The public is urged not to be influenced by smear tactics and false information, including the manipulation of posters involving potential DAP candidates for the Johor state election.

Johor DAP chairman Teo Nie Ching said certain parties had deliberately altered the posters, portraying the potential candidates as Muslim women with improperly worn headscarves.

She said the act was intended to instil fear among non-Malay voters, particularly the Chinese community, and to discourage them from voting for Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Johor state election.

“DAP respects all religions and understands that the headscarf, as part of Muslim women’s attire, should never be trivialised. The dirty tactics of altering these posters are despicable acts that must be rejected,” she said in a Facebook post yesterday.

The Wanita DAP chief stressed that the party has always championed the rights of all Malaysians, irrespective of race, background, region, religion or gender.

The Deputy Communications Minister also said the attempt to tarnish DAP’s image in such a manner not only reflected negative intentions towards the party but also appeared to show a disregard for women.

“Hopefully, voters of all races will reject this act. Let us all choose harmony, unity and peace,” she said.

The Election Commission has set June 27 as nomination day for the Johor state election and July 11 as polling day, following the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly on June 1.

Johor has 56 state seats, with Barisan Nasional (BN) holding 40 seats before the dissolution, followed by PH with 12, Perikatan Nasional (PN) with three, and Muda with one. — Bernama