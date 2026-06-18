PASIR GUDANG, June 18 — The Johor Department of Environment (DoE) has detected air pollution that was believed to be caused by oil residue following an inspection in Taman Tanjung Puteri Resort here.

The DoE team, from the Pasir Gudang branch, were alerted on the matter after worried resident detected a chemical odour since last Saturday.

Johor DoE director Mohd Famey Yusoff said the department’s enforcement team and the Taman Pasir Putih police were despatched to the affected area following the complaints.

He said the team conducted an investigation and also monitoring at the location.

“We found that there was a strong odour resembling the smell of oil and traces of black oil residue found at the main drain of the residential area.

“Further checks found evidence of waste oil dumping at a house near the location of the incident, which is believed to be the cause of the odour pollution,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Famey said the individuals concerned have been identified and their statements taken by DoE investigators.

“Immediate clean-up action was later carried out by contractors appointed by the Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG).

“If the investigation results in a release, spill or pollution that violates the provisions under the Environmental Quality Act 1974 (Act 127), appropriate enforcement action will be taken,” he said.

Mohd Famey said all parties are reminded not to dispose of any oil, chemicals and scheduled wastes into drains and public drainage systems.

He said this can cause environmental pollution and affect the health and well-being of local residents.

“DoE is still conducting investigations to identify the type and source of the oil residue,” he said.