KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Kulai Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor has dismissed claims that Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen in Johor did not receive allocations from the state government, saying the allegation was baseless and contradicted the facts.

According to Berita Harian, the Bukit Permai incumbent said the claim was surprising as those making it were familiar with the state’s administrative processes and the assistance channelled by the government.

In a video posted on Facebook, Mohd Jafni reportedly said every opposition assemblyman received RM200,000 a year and attended official state meetings on development and public welfare.

He reportedly said various applications submitted by opposition representatives had also been approved, adding that the Johor government took a professional approach to administration regardless of political affiliation.

“The RM200,000 annual allocation, whose money is that? The DUN Action Council and District Development Action Committee meetings they attend, whose meetings are those?” he was quoted as saying.

Mohd Jafni also reportedly said some quarters were attending state meetings and seeking government assistance, only to claim otherwise during the election season.

He said Johor voters were mature enough to distinguish between those working for the people and those using the issue as campaign material.

reported that Bukit Batu incumbent Arthur Chiong Sen Sern had earlier apologised and withdrawn his claim that he did not receive any allocation from the state government this year.

Chiong, PH’s candidate for the Bukit Batu seat in the July 11 state election, reportedly admitted that he had made a mistake while speaking at the launch of the Bukit Batu election machinery in Taman Putri last Saturday.