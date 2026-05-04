SINGAPORE, May 4 — Singapore’s Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make a five-day visit to Pahang and Terengganu from May 4 to 8, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

In a statement on Sunday, it said the visit will be undertaken at the invitation of the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

It said Lee will have an audience with the Sultan of Pahang and be hosted to lunch by His Royal Highness, as well as meet the Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and other state leaders.

“Senior Minister Lee’s visit builds on the strong momentum of bilateral exchanges, deepening Singapore’s longstanding and multifaceted ties with Malaysia’s states and their leaders,” the statement said.

The PMO noted that in Terengganu, Lee will meet Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and other state leaders.

During the visit, Lee will be accompanied by his wife, Ho Ching; Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong; Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Social and Family Development Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim; and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — Bernama