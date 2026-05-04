KANGAR, May 4 — Police have arrested the owner of a hardware business in connection with the discovery of Jawi inscriptions bearing the word “Allah” on a small shrine at his premises in Seriab, here yesterday.

Kangar police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said the 61-year-old man was arrested at 3pm by officers from the district police headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Division.

“The case is being investigated under Section 298 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act,” he said in a brief statement tonight.

Meanwhile, Perlis police chief Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim earlier told Bernama that police received a report at 2.30 pm after a man watched a video about the incident on the Facebook page “SAYA ANAK PERLIS.”

He added that the Perlis Islamic Religious Affairs Department is also assisting in the investigation. — Bernama