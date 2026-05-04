KUCHING, May 4 — Cities should go beyond infrastructure development by providing avenues for artistic expression and recreational activities, said Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said a vibrant city must embrace performing arts, sports and entertainment to nurture well-rounded youth and create a dynamic urban environment.

“That’s what we want for our youngsters. At least they will not be diverted into many other undesirable influences,” he said at the closing ceremony of the “Born to Perform” dance competition at the Borneo Cultures Museum here yesterday.

Abdul Karim, who also serves as Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister, said active participation in arts and sports plays a key role in character-building and helps develop future leaders.

“When youths are so much involved with performing arts and sports, they build discipline, confidence and strong values,” he said.

On a related matter, he said the upcoming Sarawak Performing Arts Centre would significantly boost the state’s capacity to host large-scale performances and attract wider audiences.

Originally slated for completion in the first quarter of 2027, the project timeline has been extended to the second quarter due to global challenges.

“Nevertheless, we are satisfied with the progress. Once completed, events like this can be held there,” he said. — The Borneo Post