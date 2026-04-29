PETALING JAYA, April 29 — The remand period for the army officer suspected of driving under the influence in a fatal crash along the Maju Expressway (MEX) here has been extended until tomorrow.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the extension was necessary to allow police to complete their investigation papers, according to Berita Harian.

“The investigation papers are not yet complete and will be referred tomorrow morning for further instructions. The remand has been extended until then. So far, statements from 12 individuals have been recorded,” he was quoted as saying in a statement today.

Police have opened an investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code after a captain ranked army officer was suspected of driving under the influence in the fatal crash.

A 22 year old Bangladeshi influencer was killed, while four others — including an e hailing driver — were injured in the collision.

Breathalyser tests on the suspect, who was driving a Ford Fiesta, showed readings above the legal limit, though a urine screening was negative.