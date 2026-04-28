KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The Malaysian Bar has welcomed the appointment of Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Aman as Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), but said the leadership change alone is not sufficient to strengthen the country’s anti-corruption framework.

In a statement today, the Bar said while it acknowledges the end of uncertainty over the MACC leadership transition, questions remain over whether current arrangements are adequate to ensure public confidence and institutional independence.

It said the manner in which the government has handled the tenure and annual renewal process for the MACC chief commissioner has raised concerns over executive influence and the stability of the post.

The Bar reiterated its long-standing call for reforms to the MACC, including stronger institutional independence, transparent appointment processes and a fixed tenure for the chief commissioner to avoid recurring uncertainty and annual speculation.

It noted that Datuk Seri Abdul Halim brings extensive legal experience to the role, having served as a Deputy Public Prosecutor at the Attorney General’s Chambers and as a High Court judge presiding over criminal cases.

The organisation said he would be familiar with key principles of justice, including the presumption of innocence, burden of proof beyond reasonable doubt, the right to counsel, legal professional privilege, fair trial rights and natural justice.

The Bar expressed hope that he would apply this experience in carrying out his duties with objectivity, independence and integrity, stressing that the role must be performed without fear or favour.

It was signed by Malaysian Bar president Anand Raj.