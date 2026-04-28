KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he had instructed Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun to carry out his duties as per usual, even as the Negeri Sembilan Umno chapter had openly expressed its intention to form a new government.

Late yesterday evening, Umno leaders from the state said it has the backing of five Perikatan Nasional state assemblymen to give them a simple majority to overthrow the current Pakatan Harapan-led administration.

Umno has 14 of the 36-seated state legislative assembly.

“For now I have told the MB it’s work as usual and there shouldn’t be any obstruction to legal processes,” Anwar told reporters after speaking at the launch of UCSI’s new building here.

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