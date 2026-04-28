KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The political crisis in Negeri Sembilan will be resolved through political means, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

Zahid said the party had never interfered in the administration of the state government or matters involving Negeri Sembilan’s adat laws, according to a report by Sinar Harian today.

“We will find the best solution to ensure a stable government in Negeri Sembilan can continue to serve and address the people’s problems,” he told reporters after officiating the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry enforcement day celebration in Cyberjaya today.

His remarks come after all 14 Barisan Nasional assemblymen in Negeri Sembilan unanimously withdrew support for the state government led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

BN state chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said the decision followed a crisis involving the state’s adat institutions and constitutional matters.

The situation has drawn attention following claims involving the Undang Luak and discussions surrounding the position of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

Earlier, the state government said the Negeri Sembilan Council of Justice and Undang had advised Luak Sungai Ujong to accept the termination of Datuk Mubarak Dohak as holder of the Dato’ Klana Petra title.

The crisis has also led to the postponement of the Negeri Sembilan state legislative assembly sitting, which was originally scheduled to run for four days despite having been officially opened by the ruler last week.