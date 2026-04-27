KOTA KINABALU, April 27 — Sabah is planning targeted support measures, incentives and stronger strategic marketing to sustain its tourism supply chain and ease pressure on industry players amid rising fuel costs.

State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said the move aims to maintain demand and air connectivity to Sabah during this challenging period.

He said the plan includes strengthening domestic and regional markets to mitigate uncertainties in long-haul travel, alongside intensified local tourism campaigns to stabilise the industry if international arrivals decline.

“The ministry, through the Sabah Tourism Board (STB), will also enhance efforts in North Asia and South-east Asia, focusing on China, South Korea, Japan and regional markets less affected by global airspace disruptions.

“Sabah will also be promoted as a premium destination to attract higher-spending tourists who are less affected by rising costs,” he said when replying to a question from Justin Wong Yung Bin (Warisan-Sri Tanjong) at the Sabah state legislative assembly sitting here today.

Justin had asked about efforts to ensure the sustainability of the tourism supply chain, given potential disruptions to international travel due to higher air transport costs.

Jafry said global conflicts and rising air travel costs could directly affect Sabah’s tourism sector, which relies heavily on international arrivals and air connectivity.

He said the potential impacts include higher airfares due to increased fuel costs, changes in flight routes or reduced flight frequencies, weaker travel sentiment from key markets, and trip cancellations or delays.

He added that the ministry and STB have held engagement sessions with industry players, including tourism associations, airlines and accommodation operators, on March 19 and 31, as well as a special session last Friday to address diesel supply issues faced by tourism operators.

The sessions aimed to gather feedback and coordinate strategies to strengthen the industry’s resilience amid rising cost pressures.

“The ministry remains committed to ensuring the tourism sector stays resilient and sustainable, while supporting industry players to continue operating and contribute to Sabah’s overall economic growth,” he said. — Bernama