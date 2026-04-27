KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has called an emergency meeting at his official residence this afternoon following Umno’s decision to withdraw support for his administration.

The development comes after all 14 Umno assemblymen in the state announced they were retracting their backing for Aminuddin, who is from PKR.

Without Umno, Pakatan Harapan holds 17 seats, short of the 19 required to form the state government.

Separately, Negri Sembilan DAP, which holds 11 seats, convened an emergency meeting at its state headquarters in Kemayan Square. The meeting was chaired by secretary-general and state chairman Anthony Loke.

According to media reports, the meetings were confirmed by Nilai assemblyman Arul Kumar Jambunathan, with DAP representatives expected to head to the menteri besar’s residence after their discussions.

Loke said a press conference would be held later at Aminuddin’s residence, although invitations had yet to be issued at the time of writing. Media personnel have begun gathering outside the premises.

Negri Sembilan Umno chief Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said the decision to withdraw support was linked to an ongoing dispute involving four chieftains seeking to remove the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, from his position.

He added that an official letter would be submitted to the state assembly Speaker and Secretary.

Meanwhile, Perikatan Nasional’s five assemblymen have said they are prepared to work with Umno’s 14 representatives to form a new state government and ensure stability.