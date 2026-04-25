KOTA KINABALU, April 25 — Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) has finalised all state-level leadership appointments at its first meeting held yesterday, its chairman Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup said.

He said the restructuring brings together experienced leaders and new faces, including younger members, to strengthen the party’s structure and enhance its effectiveness in addressing current challenges.

“This is aimed at ensuring a more structured, dynamic and effective party machinery in facing present challenges,” he said in a statement today.

Under the new line-up, Datuk Jafry Ariffin and Datuk Mohd Hasnol Ayub retained their positions as deputy chairman and Sabah BN secretary, respectively.

Also appointed were Datuk Richard Kastum, Datuk Teah Heok Kuin and Chandrra Segar Soosaimany as vice-chairmen, while Datuk Noraini Idris was named Wanita chief, Sufian Abd Karim as Youth chief and Ummi Nabilah Jamal as Puteri chief.

On Jan 21, BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the coalition’s Supreme Council had appointed Arthur as Sabah BN chairman, with Jafry as deputy chairman and Mohd Hasnol as secretary.

Arthur, who is also Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president, also expressed appreciation to the Sabah Unity Government machinery for its commitment and cooperation during the recent by-election, which saw BN candidates win the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state seats.

“Sabah BN’s priority is to ensure the full implementation of Sabah’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), including the 40 per cent revenue entitlement, strengthening state powers and restoring agreed rights.

“Sabah BN will continue to take a constructive approach to ensure all matters under MA63 are fully implemented, for the sake of fairness and Sabah’s future,” he said. — Bernama

Sabah BN full committee line-up:

Chairman: Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup

Deputy Chairman: Datuk Jafry Ariffin

Vice-Chairmen: Datuk Richard Kastum, Datuk Teah Heok Kuin, Chandrra Segar Soosaimany

Secretary: Datuk Mohd Hasnol Ayub

Treasurer: Datuk Mohamad Alamin

Strategic Communications Director: Datuk Ir Abdul Aziz Julkarnain

Wanita Chief: Datuk Noraini Idris

Youth Chief: Sufian Abd Karim

Puteri Chief: Ummi Nabilah Jamal

Committee Members:

Samasudin Yusop

Datuk Nik Mohd Nadzri Nik Zawawi

Datuk Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar

Mohd Ismail Ayob

Datuk Fredie Sua

Datin Zainon Kayum Khan

Jessel Cyril Yansalang

Djuanis Mogirong

Fazil Ajak

Datuk Pang Kin Khon

Stephen Goh Thiam Boon

Lu Yen Tung

Chai Yee Fu

Guna Sekaran a/l Rajangam

Ravi a/l Margapandu

Executive Secretary I: Arsad Mohammad Yusof

Executive Secretary II: Yillson Yanggun