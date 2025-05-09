KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Tan Sri Azam Baki has been reappointed as Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for another one-year term effective May 13.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, in a statement today, said His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, had granted consent to Azam’s reappointment as the nation’s top anti-graft officer.

“We are pleased to inform that in accordance with subsections 5(1) and (2) of the MACC Act 2009 [Act 694], His Majesty has consented to the reappointment of Tan Sri Azam Baki as Chief Commissioner of MACC for a one-year term, from May 13, 2025 to May 12, 2026,” the statement read, citing Azam’s experience, commitment and achievements in leading the commission.

The 62-year-old has held the position since March 9, 2020, succeeding Latheefa Koya, with previous one-year reappointments in May 2023 and May 2024.

Born in Negeri Sembilan in 1963, Azam holds qualifications in Electrical Power Engineering from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), a Bachelor of Jurisprudence from University of Malaya (UM), and a Master’s degree from Asia E-University.

He began his enforcement career in 1984 with the Anti-Corruption Agency (now MACC), serving as investigator, intelligence officer and prosecutor in Kelantan and Perak before rising through the ranks as Intelligence Director, Investigation Director and Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations).

During his tenure, Azam has emphasised independent, transparent and evidence-based investigations while introducing key reforms including institutional and legislative improvements, digital transformation using AI and blockchain technologies, and establishing the Anti-Corruption Tactical Squad (ACTS) for officer safety and operational efficiency.

Under his leadership, MACC has investigated high-profile cases including the littoral combat ship (LCS) scandal, money laundering and power abuse involving prominent political figures, and corruption among enforcement personnel.

Azam has also championed grassroots anti-corruption education as a long-term preventive measure, aligning with the Madani governance framework’s integrity focus.

With over four decades of enforcement experience, he remains pivotal in Malaysia’s anti-graft efforts. — Bernama