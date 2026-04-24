KUCHING, April 24 — Former Sarawak minister Datuk Seri Bo’ Tajang Laing has passed away at the age of 100.

His passing was announced by daughter Lohong Tajang in a Facebook post late last night.

The former Belaga assemblyman was the first member of the Orang Ulu community to be appointed a full minister when Sarawak’s first Cabinet was announced in 1963.

Born in 1926, Tajang witnessed Malaysia’s transformation firsthand, from the hurdles of the pre-independence era to his contribution in matters related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He celebrated his 100th birthday on February 14.

His wife Datin Seri Devong Anyie passed away in April last year.

Tajang’s grandnephew Senator Pele Peter Tinggom said Tajang was an important figure in Sarawak’s early political history after the formation of Malaysia.

He said Tajang contributed significantly to the foundation of Sarawak’s modern administration while serving as a minister throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

“He was among the early generation of leaders whose contributions spanned rural development, fostering unity among Sarawak’s multi-ethnic communities, and strengthening state institutions.

“Leaders such as Tajang should be remembered as pioneers who brought the voices of rural and interior communities to the highest levels of the state administration,” Pele wrote on Facebook. — The Borneo Post