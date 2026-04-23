KUCHING, April 23 — A drug syndicate’s tactic of renting homestay premises as packaging and storage centres has been uncovered after police arrested four individuals and seized various types of drugs worth about RM16.8 million in two separate operations around Kuching this month, making it the biggest seizure recorded in Sarawak to date.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said that the first case involved a raid on a homestay in Santubong on April 7, which led to the arrest of a couple aged 41 and 31.

He said police also seized various types of drugs believed to be Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) weighing 107.5 kilogrammes (kg), ketamine (1.3kg), Erimin 5 pills (180 grammes), ecstasy pills (102 grammes) and syabu (28 grammes).

“The total seizure is estimated at RM16.2 million, and the seized drugs could potentially supply up to 16,952 addicts,” he told a press conference at the Sarawak police headquarters here today.

He said the syndicate is believed to have been active since the beginning of this month and used several homestay premises as temporary locations for packaging activities before moving to other locations to avoid detection by the authorities.

Mohamad Zainal said the two suspects were believed to be involved in packaging and distributing drugs to locations designated by other syndicate members via WhatsApp.

“They were paid RM3,000 monthly plus a RM5 commission for every packet of drugs sold,” he said, adding that police also seized a vehicle worth an estimated RM15,000 and RM1,856 in cash.

He said the success was the result of an operation by the Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) in cooperation with the Sarawak NCID.

Both suspects tested negative for drugs, while checks found that the woman has three prior criminal records.

The couple were charged in court at the Kuching Magistrate’s Court on April 20 with four counts under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, one count under Section 39A(1) and two counts under Section 12(2) of the same Act.

In the second operation on April 19, police arrested two men, aged 28 and 38, around Jalan Setia Raja, following information from the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS).

Inspection of the suspects led to the discovery of 1,281 packages of vape cartridges suspected of containing marijuana liquid, weighing an estimated 3.2kg and valued at about RM576,450.

“The two suspects are believed to have acted as runners and transporters within the syndicate network, receiving about RM8,000 for each delivery,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

According to him, the two suspects have no prior records and also tested negative for drugs, while police also seized a vehicle worth about RM12,000.

In a related development, Mohamad Zainal said the “No Day Without Arrests” approach implemented by the Sarawak contingent has shown positive results, with 5,151 drug-related arrests recorded from January 1 to April 19 this year compared to 3,728 in the same period last year.

He said the value of drug and poison seizures for the same period surged to RM31.9 million compared to RM3.1 million last year, which is a 913.7 per cent increase. — Bernama