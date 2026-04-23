KUALA TERENGGANU, April 23 — The Terengganu State Veterinary Services Department (JPVNT) today said that the case of a cat reportedly abused by two children in Dungun late last month has been classified as no further action (NFA).

Its director, Dr Anun Man said the decision communicated by the deputy public prosecutor to JPVNT was based on Section 82 of the Penal Code (Act 574) regarding the immunity of child offenders, which states that children aged 10 years and below are considered incapable of committing a crime.

“The individuals investigated have not yet reached the age of criminal liability. Therefore, the act cannot be classified as a criminal offence under the principle of ‘doli incapax,’” she said in a statement today.

Anun said that their investigation found that the main perpetrators in the incident were two children, aged four and eight.

She said that the JPV had summoned the parents, grandmother, grandfather, and individuals who recorded the video of the incident to assist in the investigation.

“Although no legal action was taken, JPVNT advised and reprimanded the perpetrator's family to ensure that incidents of animal cruelty do not recur. JPVNT emphasises that the protection of animal welfare is a shared responsibility. The department expresses its appreciation to the community for the concern shown,” she said.

Previously, a video lasting 18 seconds went viral on social media, showing a cat being abused by two children, which sparked public outrage. Following that, Anun stated in a previous statement that her office received more than 300 complaints regarding the incident. — Bernama